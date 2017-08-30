Jackson PD look for suspect in theft investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson PD look for suspect in theft investigation

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jackson Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Jackson Police Department/Facebook)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Officers with Jackson Police Department hope someone in the community can help identify a person involved with a theft investigation.

The person is shown in the photograph.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police Department at 573-243-3151.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly