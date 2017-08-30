Poplar Bluff school board selects student liaisons

The Poplar Bluff School District has selected three students to represent student body concerns at school board meetings.

High School juniors Sara Holland and Jackson Winters, and senior Sam Traxel have been selected to serve as the district’s first student liaisons to the school board.

“Decisions that impact kids’ lives are made at every board meeting,” said R-I Superintendent Scott Dill on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the monthly meeting. “I feel it’s forward-thinking from the board, soliciting feedback from the student body. It shows that their hearts are in the right place.”

The notion was initially brought up last year by board member Heather Tuggle.

Tuggle had participated in the annual conference of the Missouri School Boards’ Association during which she learned that a school board in Ava, among others districts, had a nonvoting student advisor.

The PBHS Student Council chose Sara, Jackson and Sam as finalists from nominees, and it was ultimately determined that all three would serve since they are equally interested in politics and public policy, according to the StuCo teacher advisory.

