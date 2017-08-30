8/30/17 - DIRECTV Update

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

In one day, DIRECTV viewers in the Heartland may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have, and lose access to their favorite news, weather, and programming. We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW on DIRECTV’s lineup, but time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

It’s unfortunate, but it has happened before. Since 2015 DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, leaving millions of their customers in the dark. If it happens here, you could miss Heartland News, First Alert Weather, CBS , CW and MeTV programs along with college and NFL Football.

This matter is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we’re committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption. The deadline is 11:59 Thursday night. Please go to OurLocalCommitment.com for more information and learn how you can support keeping KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW on the DIRECTV line-up.

And remember you always have choices: we are available free over the air with an antenna, at KFVS12 dot com, and our free news and weather apps, on Roku, and also available through other local providers.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

