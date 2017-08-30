Skills from days gone by, exhibits and music will be part of Living History Day at Big Oak Tree State Park south of East Prairie on Highway 102.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

Demonstrations of rope making and basket weaving can be viewed, as well as exhibits of uniforms and equipment from World War II.

Live music will be provided by "Bluegrass Revival."

It's all part of Missouri State Parks celebrating 100 years in 2017.

For more information, contact Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site at 573-748-5340.

