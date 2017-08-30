Mizzou offers to house Harvey-affected students' families

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri is offering to house students' family members who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in an email to students Monday that the university "is here to help those of you who have been affected in some way by Hurricane Harvey." The temporary housing is available through a guest housing office.

Residence halls have room because of a large dip in freshmen enrollment. Seven of the halls were taken temporarily offline to save money. The school is still recovering from student protests in fall 2015 over the administration's handling of racial issues.

Cartwright said in the email that, "We care about you." Students also were urged to contact the financial aid office if they have concerns.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

