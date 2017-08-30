Mizzou offers to house Harvey-affected students' families

President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.
New legislation in Illinois may mean more registered voters, but that doesn't necessarily mean more votes.
If you're thinking about enjoying the last of the warm weather on Labor Day weekend, the Illinois State Police has a message for you about safety.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) highway engineers and planning agencies say perhaps the biggest shock of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse was the fact that so many people raced to the roads once the total eclipse ended.