KY Community college system sets new graduate record

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System says it has set a new high mark of graduates and credentials awarded.

For the 2016-17 academic year, 16,146 students graduated from the college system. That's a nine percent increase over the previous year. The previous high was 15,958 in 2013-14.

The college system says its numbers were boosted by an increased emphasis on shorter-term credentials that lead to high demand jobs, and students better understanding the value of embedded certificates that can be included in associate degrees.

The total number of credentials, 34,502, increased by 12 percent over the prior year. Associate degrees were up 3 percent, diplomas 23 percent and certificates 16 percent.

The college system has 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.