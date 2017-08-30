5 things you need to know on 8/30

It's Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

More clouds today as the remnants of Harvey get closer. Most of the Heartland will be dry and hot, in the mid-80s today. However, we'll start to see some rain move into the south this evening.

Because Harvey is tracking more eastern than yesterday, the highest chance for rain will be Thursday going into Friday. Our flooding threat looks lower, but we could still see 3-4 inches of rain in the Bootheel and Kentucky.

Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, it looks drier and even a little cooler on Saturday with temps in the lower 80s.

Making headlines:

One day after visiting Texas to survey the damage from Harvey, President Donald Trump will be in Springfield, Missouri to talk about tax reform. Crystal Britt will be live in Springfield this morning to tell you more about his visit.

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall early this morning just west of Cameron, Louisiana.

A second major shelter opened in Houston, Texas and it's welcoming the first of up to 10,000 evacuees.

After deploying 18 guardsmen on Sunday, the Kentucky Air National Guard deployed 49 more to Houston on Tuesday. They loaded up 90 tons of equipment onto two C-17s.

As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked what you can do to help. Here's an unofficial list of places in the Heartland that are collecting items.

