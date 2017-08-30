5 things you need to know on 8/30

President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.
New legislation in Illinois may mean more registered voters, but that doesn't necessarily mean more votes.
If you're thinking about enjoying the last of the warm weather on Labor Day weekend, the Illinois State Police has a message for you about safety.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) highway engineers and planning agencies say perhaps the biggest shock of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse was the fact that so many people raced to the roads once the total eclipse ended.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
