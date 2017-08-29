Matt Carpenter homers, Cardinals beat up on Brewers 10-2

Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jake Arrieta continued his dominant second half with six innings of two-hit ball, Ben Zobrist homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Jake Arrieta continued his dominant second half with six innings of two-hit ball, Ben Zobrist homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Authorities say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.
Authorities say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.