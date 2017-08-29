Discovery Park's Homeschool Day is ready to kick off the second year

Homeschool Day is ready to kick off their second year

The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee developed a special “Homeschool Days” program to assist families in this region with students in grades one through nine.

“Our program gives families that home school the opportunity to get out, visit the park and gives the students an opportunity to interact with other students in a learning environment,” Chris Gunlefinger, Assistant Director of the Education Department explained. “We have many home school families that visit on a regular basis, but on the third Tuesday, we have an organized lesson prepared for the students,”.

Homeschool Days class is held from 2 until 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday and is $4 for members and $6 for non-members.

No preregistration is required. Students can just show up on the day of the class and register in the lobby at Discover Park. However, each class is limited to the first 24 students that sign up.

Students or their parents can pre-register on line at the park’s website at www.discoveryparkofamerica.com . The itinerary for the upcoming year can be found on the park’s website, as well.

Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, Tn. You can see the complete 2016 Calendar of Events, including upcoming educational and entertaining events, by visiting the website at www.discoveryparkofamerica.com.

The park is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is a unique blend of history, science, architecture, art and fun.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.