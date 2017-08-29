ISP pushes Labor Day traffic safety

If you're thinking about enjoying the last of the warm weather on Labor Day weekend, the Illinois State Police has a message for you about safety.

You won't be the only one on the road. It is one the busiest driving periods and millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 / 22 Commander, Lieutenant Michael Alvey, is reminding motorists to make safety their number one priority while driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers will be focused on, driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts These are the Fatal Four when it comes to primary causes of fatal traffic crashes. Troopers will patrol Illinois roadways watching for and assisting stranded motorists, and enforcing Fatal Four violations.

There will be additional emphasis on DUI offenses over the holiday weekend. The “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began on August 21 and runs through September 4. The ISP will have additional troopers out on the roadways and at roadside safety checks watching for impaired drivers.

Make sure to stay alert while driving as well because Troopers will also be watching for those who fail to slow down and move over. Illinois law requires motorists to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching a vehicle on the side of the road displaying rotating or flashing lights.

Commander Alvey reminds motorists to “drive attentively and defensively. Most of all, enjoy this holiday weekend by arriving to your destination safely. And please, remember those that are diligently working hard to insure safe travels on the roadways of Illinois.”

Motorists can expect increased traffic volumes and should plan to allow extra time when traveling to their destinations. Voluntary compliance to traffic laws will assist in making Labor Day travels a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

