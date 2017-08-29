KYTC releases Solar Eclipse traffic count

The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.
The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.
New legislation in Illinois may mean more registered voters, but that doesn't necessarily mean more votes.
New legislation in Illinois may mean more registered voters, but that doesn't necessarily mean more votes.
If you're thinking about enjoying the last of the warm weather on Labor Day weekend, the Illinois State Police has a message for you about safety.
If you're thinking about enjoying the last of the warm weather on Labor Day weekend, the Illinois State Police has a message for you about safety.
KYTC Releases Total Solar Eclipse Traffic Count Numbers Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) highway engineers and planning agencies say perhaps the biggest shock of the Aug
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) highway engineers and planning agencies say perhaps the biggest shock of the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse was the fact that so many people raced to the roads once the total eclipse ended.
To help develop positive relationships between law enforcement and citizens the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.
To help develop positive relationships between law enforcement and citizens the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.