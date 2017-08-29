Carbondale Police Department to offer citizen police academy

To help develop positive relationships between law enforcement and citizens the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.
To help develop positive relationships between law enforcement and citizens the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.
Hurricane Harvey is the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. The victims are counting on support from people all over the world and two Heartland businesses are doing just that.
Hurricane Harvey is the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. The victims are counting on support from people all over the world and two Heartland businesses are doing just that.
A child was hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon, August 29 in Carrier Mills, Illinois.
A child was hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon, August 29 in Carrier Mills, Illinois.
Local leaders and establishment owners have made compromises to expand the sale of alcohol on Sundays.
Local leaders and establishment owners have made compromises to expand the sale of alcohol on Sundays.
The Illinois Senate has approved a new system for funding schools that will reduce large disparities between wealthy and poor districts.
The Illinois Senate has approved a new system for funding schools that will reduce large disparities between wealthy and poor districts.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.