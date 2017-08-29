Carbondale Police Department to offer citizen police academy

To help develop positive relationships between law enforcement and citizens, the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.

Within this Academy citizens will gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions.

The academy will be divided into two components, the first being Basic. This Academy will focus on an overview of police department divisions, low level patrol tactics and traffic stops, introduction to investigations and crime scenes.

Classes for the Basic Citizens Police Academy will be held on the following dates:

1 - Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2 - Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3 - Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4 – Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 – Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Second, is the Advanced Academy. This Academy talks about higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops, Bomb Squad presentation, drug investigations and firearms familiarization. However, the advanced class will only be available to those who completed the basic class or prior CPA graduates.

Classes for the Advanced Citizen’s Police Academy will be held in the spring of 2018.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply for the CPA classes. However, every applicant will need to undergo a background check. Anybody interested in attending the Academy may contact Officer Randy Mathis at 457-3200 ext. 402 or rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us .

Applications are available by visiting the police department’s form page at http://carbondalepolice.com/forms or can be picked up at the Carbondale Police Department. Applications are due by Monday, Sept. 11.

