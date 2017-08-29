Heartland businesses doing their part to help Hurricane Harvey victims

To help develop positive relationships between law enforcement and citizens the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.
Hurricane Harvey is the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. The victims are counting on support from people all over the world and two Heartland businesses are doing just that.
A child was hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon, August 29 in Carrier Mills, Illinois.
Local leaders and establishment owners have made compromises to expand the sale of alcohol on Sundays.
The Illinois Senate has approved a new system for funding schools that will reduce large disparities between wealthy and poor districts.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
