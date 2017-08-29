Heartland businesses doing their part to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey is the costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

The victims are counting on support from people all over the world and two Heartland businesses are doing just that.

Ken's ACE Hardware in Jackson, Missouri is giving shoppers the option to round their transaction up to the nearest dollar with the proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday evening August 29 they had raised $45 in just one day.

Ken's Ace Hardware is just accepting money donations, but another business is collecting items to take to Houston.

Cape Auto Sales is planning on driving to Houston to sell trucks and owner Tom Armbruster said he couldn't imagine driving down the highway with an empty truck.

White trucks that say "Texas Aid" on the side will be placed around popular location in Cape Girardeau for people to conveniently drop donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Armbruster did this same thing 12 years ago for Hurricane Katrina and took 97 trucks full of donations to Mississippi.

Other Heartland businesses are doing their part as well. Click here for a list of places accepting donations.

