Child hit by truck while riding bike in Carrier Mills, IL

A child was hit by a truck on Tuesday afternoon, August 29 in Carrier Mills, Illinois.

According to Carrier Mills police, it happened around 3:37 p.m. on East Harrison Street near Allen Street.

Police say a 13 year old and another child were riding their bicycles. One child left the driveway and noticed a pickup truck coming and stopped. The child tried to stop the second child but the 13 year old rode past him and was hit by the truck.

They say the speed of the truck was not a factor.

The child was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing zone and then airlifted to an out-of-state hospital.

