Sunday liquor laws relaxed in Marion, IL

New local liquor licensing laws are letting bars in Marion, Illinois sell beer and wine by the glass for extended hours on Sunday.

Before, certain bars where food revenue accounted for less than half of sales could not sell alcohol on Sunday. After hearing complaints of unfairness from local bar owners the city made changes to allow them to get more business.

John Brown owns one of those bars that had to remain closed and was one of the local establishment owners voicing concerns.

"My argument was that I spend the same amount of money for my license that Applebee's and Ruby Tuesday's and everybody else does and I only have a 10 month license because there was 52 days out of the year that I can't sell," Brown said.

After compromising with local government, the city council decided to allow the sale of beer and wine by the glass between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. on Sundays.

