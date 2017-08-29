War chant prohibited at University of Illinois games

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois chancellor says dropping the school's "war chant" at sporting events was ultimately his call and that there aren't plans to eliminate the Fighting Illini nickname or a popular band medley referring to Native Americans.

Chancellor Robert Jones tells The News-Gazette the chant no longer motivated football fans as historically intended. He also says it was used less than in previous years and that some people found it offensive.

University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman wrote an open letter Monday defending the university's decision, saying the move "serves as a significant step toward a more unified University of Illinois."

Jones says the school hasn't had "systematic discussions" about the band medley composed of "Pride of the Illini," ''March of the Illini," and "Hail to the Orange."

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.