Kentucky Division of Forestry rushes to help Texas

Two crews of 20 are headed to Texas from Kentucky to help those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The interagency fire crews are made up of Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF), Division of Mine Permits and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

KDF firefighters have experience responding to all types scenarios, including hurricanes and severe storms. They will operate as chainsaw crews, clearing debris from streets and right-of-ways. However, they also could assist at emergency supply distribution centers or perform other duties as needs arise.

"Clearing roads is an essential element in relief efforts,” said James Wright, KDF Director. “This allows power companies access to their lines and expedites the delivery of critically needed materials and supplies.”

The Master Cooperative Wildland Fire Management Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service allows the bluegrass state to send aid. In addition to improving efficiency in addressing wildland fire, this agreement improves coordination when there is a natural disaster.

The KDF, USFS, and the Kentucky Interagency Center have been working closely this summer to support fire suppression efforts in the Western part of the country and find themselves again working together to make possible this hurricane relief effort.

