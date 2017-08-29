Hounds of War car wash makes more than $500 for Sikeston Bulldog Pantry

A car wash in Sikeston, Missouri had a large impact on the Sikeston Bulldog Pantry.

On Sunday, Aug. 27 the Hounds of War, a locally based group of motorcycle enthusiast made up of veterans and first responders, held a charity car wash.

Carnell's Collison served as the washing area for the event. It is located on Main Street in Sikeston.

The car wash was held to benefit The Sikeston Bulldog Pantry, which helps student with food and supplies throughout the school year.

Children can visit the pantry with no cost to them and everything at the pantry is donated or purchased with donations.

The Hounds of War was able to collect $558 during the car wash, with all proceeds going to the pantry.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.