Hounds of War car wash makes more than $500 for Sikeston Bulldog Pantry

The University of Illinois chancellor says dropping the school's "war chant" at sporting events was ultimately his call and that there aren't plans to eliminate the Fighting Illini nickname or a popular...
A car wash in Sikeston, Missouri had a large impact on the Sikeston Bulldog Pantry. On Sunday, Aug. 27 the Hounds of War, a locally based group of motorcycle enthusiast made up of veterans and first responders, held the charity car wash.
Two crews of 20 are headed to Texas from Kentucky to help those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The sentencing for a Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped has been rescheduled.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.
