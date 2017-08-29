IL automatic voter registration may not increase voter turnout

With Governor Rauner signing a new bill making voter registration an automatic process in Illinois on Monday, Aug. 28 officials expect that there will be a larger number of registered voters in coming elections, but not necessarily better voter turnout.
Under the new law, individuals will be automatically registered to vote when they sign up to get their driver's license. The new systems will be fully implemented by November 2019. However, most agencies will be see the changes before the gubernatorial election when Rauner runs for reelection.
Jackson County Clerk Recorder, Larry Reinhardt, said the new automatic systems will make his offices job of getting voters signed up will be much simpler. When asked if these new systems will also make the process less expensive he was hopeful.
Reinhardt also acknowledges Jackson County's large number of unregistered voters who live in and around Southern Illinois University who would be affected by the new legislation.
"We could easily see a 10-15% increase in our voter registration list in this county because of all the students not registered here," Reinhardt said.
He is uncertain of whether or not these changes will increase the number of people who actually go out and vote on election day.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
The University of Illinois chancellor says dropping the school's "war chant" at sporting events was ultimately his call and that there aren't plans to eliminate the Fighting Illini nickname or a popular...
The University of Illinois chancellor says dropping the school's "war chant" at sporting events was ultimately his call and that there aren't plans to eliminate the Fighting Illini nickname or a popular band medley...
A car wash in Sikeston, Missouri had a large impact on the Sikeston Bulldog Pantry. On Sunday, Aug. 27 the Hounds of War, a locally based group of motorcycle enthusiast made up of veterans and first responders, held the charity car wash.
A car wash in Sikeston, Missouri had a large impact on the Sikeston Bulldog Pantry. On Sunday, Aug. 27 the Hounds of War, a locally based group of motorcycle enthusiast made up of veterans and first responders, held the charity car wash.
Two crews of 20 are headed to Texas from Kentucky to help those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Two crews of 20 are headed to Texas from Kentucky to help those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The sentencing for a Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped has been rescheduled.
The sentencing for a Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped has been rescheduled.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.