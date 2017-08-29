2 Carbondale, IL men arrested after reported vehicle burglary

Two Carbondale, Illinois men have been arrested according to police, after a reported burglary.

Police said on Friday, Aug. 25 at about 6:07 p.m., Carbondale officers responded to the 400 block of S. Orchard Lane in reference to a report of a burglary to motor vehicle in progress.

Officers located two suspects in the 100 block of North Glenview. One of the suspects ran from officers, but was captured after a brief chase. During the course of the investigation officers arrested 19-year-old Corey B. Daley for burglary to motor vehicle.

Officers also arrested 19-year-old Malik K. Pitts for burglary to motor vehicle, obstructing I.D., and resisting a peace officer.

Dailey and Pitts were in the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.