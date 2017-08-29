Helping Harvey victims: where to donate supplies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.

You can also donate money to the Red Cross to help with food, shelter, and relief supplies.

We're working to compile a list of businesses and organizations that are accepting supplies.

Missouri

Jackson

  • Ken's Ace Hardware (accepting donations for the Red Cross)

Sikeston

  • Cheers Bar & Grill (accepting donations through Sept. 4)

Illinois

Murphysboro

  • I Am Java is accepting monetary donations through the month of September.

Pinckneyville

Items that have been requested include:

  • Male and female undergarments
  • Bottled water, Gatorade, Powerade
  • Toiletries (soaps, shampoos, female hygiene products, etc.)
  • Small toys (without batteries) 
  • Baby Items (diapers, wipes, formula)
  • Easy snacks (beef jerky, granola bars without chocolate, etc.)
  • Large heavy duty trash bags 
  • Pet food
  • Work gloves
  • Cleaning supplies
  • De-humidifiers
  • Air circulators
  • Extension cords
  • Ground fault protectors
  • Pop-up canopies
  • Shovels
  • Wheelbarrows 
  • Crowbars 
  • Hammers
  • Utility knives
  • Work gloves
  • Various tools
  • Chainsaws
  • Rope
  • Safety glasses
  • 5-gallon buckets
  • Liquid laundry detergent
  • Dish soap
  • First-aid kits
  • Bottled water

