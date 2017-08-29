Helping Harvey victims: where to donate supplies

As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.

You can also donate money to the Red Cross to help with food, shelter, and relief supplies.

We're working to compile a list of businesses and organizations that are accepting supplies.

Missouri

Jackson

Ken's Ace Hardware (accepting donations for the Red Cross)

Sikeston

Cheers Bar & Grill (accepting donations through Sept. 4)

Illinois

Murphysboro

I Am Java is accepting monetary donations through the month of September.

Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville FFA members are collecting items to send for relief efforts. CLICK HERE for the drop off locations around town.

Items that have been requested include:

Male and female undergarments

Bottled water, Gatorade, Powerade

Toiletries (soaps, shampoos, female hygiene products, etc.)

Small toys (without batteries)

Baby Items (diapers, wipes, formula)

Easy snacks (beef jerky, granola bars without chocolate, etc.)

Large heavy duty trash bags

Pet food

Work gloves

Cleaning supplies

De-humidifiers

Air circulators

Extension cords

Ground fault protectors

Pop-up canopies

Shovels

Wheelbarrows

Crowbars

Hammers

Utility knives

Various tools

Chainsaws

Rope

Safety glasses

5-gallon buckets

Liquid laundry detergent

Dish soap

First-aid kits

Bottled water

