Royals pitcher Danny Duffy cited for DUI in Kansas

Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
Authorities say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.
Authorities say Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been cited for driving under the influence.
Southeast Missouri State University's head men's basketball coach has agreed to a two-year contract extension.
Southeast Missouri State University's head men's basketball coach has agreed to a two-year contract extension.
The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to an AL record-tying 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to an AL record-tying 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.