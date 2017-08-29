The Latest: Mixed reactions to Illinois school funding plan

Two Carbondale, Illinois men have been arrested according to police, after a reported burglary.
Two Carbondale, Illinois men have been arrested according to police, after a reported burglary.
Observing blood travel through a beating heart, dissecting a diamondback rattlesnake and assembling an automobile engine are all possibilities in a 3D learning environment that is being simulated for students through new technology.
Observing blood travel through a beating heart, dissecting a diamondback rattlesnake and assembling an automobile engine are all possibilities in a 3D learning environment that is being simulated for students through new technology.
Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Saluki Family Weekend is set for September 29 to October 1 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Saluki Family Weekend is set for September 29 to October 1 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.