State of TX asking volunteers not to self-deploy, to go through organizations

The State of Texas is asking volunteers to not self-deploy to communities affected by Harvey.

According to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, state officials say unexpectedly showing up to any of the communities that have been impacted could create more problems for first responders.

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster also noted the situation may not be conducive to volunteers entering the impacted zone and people may find themselves turned away by law enforcement.

To ensure volunteer safety, as well as the safety of disaster survivors, volunteers should only go into affected areas with a specific volunteer assignment, proper safety gear and valid identification.

Currently, potential volunteers are asked to register with a voluntary or charitable organization of their choice, many of which are already in Texas and supporting survivors on the ground.

The National and Texas VOAD websites have links for those who wish to register to volunteer with community and faith-based organizations working in the field.

