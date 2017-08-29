Sikeston woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly crash

Two Carbondale, Illinois men have been arrested according to police, after a reported burglary.
Observing blood travel through a beating heart, dissecting a diamondback rattlesnake and assembling an automobile engine are all possibilities in a 3D learning environment that is being simulated for students through new technology.
Two-time national collegiate champion and academic All-American, Alli Armstrong is now a part of Southeastern Illinois College’s nationally ranked archery team.
Saluki Family Weekend is set for September 29 to October 1 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
