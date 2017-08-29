Sikeston woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly crash

A Sikeston woman faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with her car.

According to Sergeant Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 1300 block of William Street around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Investigators learned that Alonda Harris, 27, was driving east on William, approaching Malcolm Street, when she saw a bicycle ridden by Donnell Johnson, 56, of Sikeston, riding westbound in her lane.

Harris told officers she swerved into the westbound lane because she thought he would stay in that lane. But, Johnson swerved into her lane and she hit him head on, according to Broom.

During an interview, detectives learned that Harris had been smoking synthetic marijuana before the crash.

Harris is being held on $10,000 cash or surety bond.

