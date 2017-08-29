Perryville, MO man accused of burglary, stealing

A Perryville, Missouri man is accused of stealing from unlocked cars.

Joshua A. Hutchinson, 20, was charged with first-degree burglary, stealing - firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to Perryville police, they took four reports on Saturday, August 26 about items stolen from unlocked vehicles, including a .22 rifle where the suspect entered an open garage to steal the items. They also took two reports of stolen vehicles.

While on the way to meet the person who reported one of the stolen vehicles, police say they found the stolen 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser on the parking lot of Gilster Marylee. They say the rear passenger tire had been blown out and it appeared to have a bullet hole through the windshield.

While processing the vehicle, police say casings were found that matched the rounds from the stolen .22 rifle, along with a wallet that did not belong to the vehicle's owner.

According to police, the second stolen vehicle was found about a block from where the suspect, Joshua Hutchinson, was found.

He was arrested and taken to the Perry County Sheriff's Department. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

