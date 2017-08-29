SEMO basketball coach agrees to 2-year contract extension

Southeast Missouri State University's head men's basketball coach has agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Coach Rick Ray agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

In his second season a year ago, Ray led SEMO to a +10 increase in the win column as the Redhawks were the 23rd Most Improved Team in NCAA Division 1 Basketball. The Redhawks finished at 15-18 overall and second in the Ohio Valley Conference West Division with a 9-7 mark after going 5-24 and placing last in the OVC in 2015-16.

"I am grateful to President Vargas, Brady, and the administration for demonstrating their belief in me and our program by extending my contract," said Ray. "Our team cannot be successful without the full support of our administration and this becomes extremely important when it comes to recruiting future student-athletes to our university. I look forward to building on the success we experienced last season."

SEMO made its 15th all-time OVC Tournament appearance with Ray winning the first game he coached at the event when the Redhawks overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Tennessee State in overtime.

