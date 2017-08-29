SEMO basketball coach agrees to 2-year contract extension

Southeast Missouri State University's head men's basketball coach has agreed to a two-year contract extension.
The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to an AL record-tying 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
Mike Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning and helped himself at the plate, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.
John A. Logan college welcomes two new assistant coaches for the fall semester. Former women’s basketball standout, McKena Miller has been hired as assistant coach for the Lady Vols. Timothy “TJ” Cox has been hired as assistant men’s basketball coach.
