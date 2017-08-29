Metropolis police chief promoted to city's Public Safety Director

Metropolis Police Chief Harold "Harry" Masse has a new position in the Illinois city.

Masse was promoted to Public Safety Director for the City of Metropolis, effective immediately.

The Public Safety Director position was created to oversee strategic, operational and fiscal management of the Metropolis Police Department and the Metropolis Fire Department.

Masse brings more than 30 years of service and leadership experience, most recently as the police chief of Metropolis and as a District Commander for the Illinois State Police.

