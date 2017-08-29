Missouri Task Force returns home from Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in TX

A crash on US 51 led to multiple lane closures on May 21.
A crash on US 51 led to multiple lane closures on May 21.
A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in an April 2015 Williamson County, Illinois shooting.
A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in an April 2015 Williamson County, Illinois shooting.
Yard sale pickers rejoice: southeast Missouri’s 100-mile yard sale returns for the 33rd year. Here's your guide to all things picking.
Yard sale pickers rejoice: southeast Missouri’s 100-mile yard sale returns for the 33rd year. Here's your guide to all things picking.
As of Friday morning, May 18, the 36-inch main line repair was fixed.
As of Friday morning, May 18, the 36-inch main line repair was fixed.
A suspect is in custody after the body of a man was found in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, May 20.
A suspect is in custody after the body of a man was found in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, May 20.
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.
A GoFundMe for William Tisdale that had raised about $1,200 in two months surged to more than $50,000 in the wake of Cynthia Tisdale's killing in the Texas school shooting.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.
Crews confirm one body was inside the truck officials say went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.
Crews confirm one body was inside the truck officials say went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.
The woman who officials feared may have been trying to abduct a baby from hospitals in the Carolinas had her first court appearance Monday afternoon for charges stemming from an incident at New Hanover Regional Medical Center last month.
The woman who officials feared may have been trying to abduct a baby from hospitals in the Carolinas had her first court appearance Monday afternoon for charges stemming from an incident at New Hanover Regional Medical Center last month.
Two Laurel police officers have been terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.
Two Laurel police officers have been terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.