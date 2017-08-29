Work zones to shut down in MO over Labor Day

Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.

Hurricane Harvey barrles for Texas, where more than one-third of the U.S. oil refining capacity is located. (Source: CNN)

If you plan to travel in Missouri for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, you won't see many active construction zones.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the majority of construction work on state routes will stop at noon on Friday, Sept. 1.

It's important to note that if you plan to be in the downtown St. Louis area, an active work zone will close the westbound/southbound direction of Interstate 44 and Interstate 55. That includes the ramp from the Mississippi River Bridge to I-44/I-55 into Missouri.

This is a travel advisory from MoDOT:

Travelers should avoid downtown St. Louis between 10 p.m. Friday, September 1 through noon Saturday, September 2. All lanes of westbound I-44 will be closed from the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Mississippi River Bridge through downtown to the I-44/I-55 interchange. The ramp from the westbound I-64/I-55 Poplar Street Bridge over the Mississippi River to southbound I-44/I-55 will also be closed during this same time. Crews are removing barrier wall and restriping the highway to reopen all lanes that have been closed due to ongoing construction work. Once the lanes reopen at noon September 2, there will not be any other work in this area until Tuesday, September 5.

If you want to check your route, you can do so on MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.

