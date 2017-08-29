WATCH: Google creates eclipse movie with volunteer photos

Missouri Task Force 1, a search and rescue team based out of Boone County, Mo., has been deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Missouri Task Force 1, a search and rescue team based out of Boone County, Mo., has been deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Metropolis Police Chief Harold "Harry" Masse has a new position in the Illinois city.
Metropolis Police Chief Harold "Harry" Masse has a new position in the Illinois city.
If you plan to travel in Missouri for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, you won't see many active construction zones.
If you plan to travel in Missouri for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, you won't see many active construction zones.
If you can't enough of the total solar eclipse yet and want to re-live it, here's your chance.
If you can't enough of the total solar eclipse yet and want to re-live it, here's your chance.
Emergency crews are on their way to a possible explosion in Graves County, Kentucky.
Emergency crews are on their way to a possible explosion in Graves County, Kentucky.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.