Fire at Graves Co., KY insulation company contained

A fire at an insulation company in Graves County, Kentucky has been contained.

Fire crews responded to Applegate insulation in Hickory around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

According to an investigator on the scene, one of the hoppers that feeds material into the plant caught fire. Both hoppers, or bins, were damaged.

It's not clear yet what caused the small explosion.

