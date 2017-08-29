Kentucky House schedules private meeting to discuss pensions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House of Representatives has scheduled an unusual closed-door meeting to discuss recommended changes to the state's struggling public pension systems.

Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover has invited all 100 state representatives to attend a private meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday. The meeting comes one day after state-funded consultants recommended eliminating 16 years' worth of cost-of-living raises for some retirees while freezing the benefits of current workers and moving them into a 401(k)-style plan.

An attorney for The Associated Press has objected to the meeting. House Majority Caucus Attorney Laura Hendrix said the meeting would not break state law because it is a meeting of the House Majority Caucus, which is exempt from the open meetings law. She said the majority caucus has invited the minority caucus to attend.

