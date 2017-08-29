Effort to put minimum wage vote on November 2018 ballot

Both of Missouri's urban mayors are among supporters of an effort to let voters decide if Missouri's minimum wage should rise to $12 an hour by 2023.
Outdoor gear giant Bass Pro is joining other corporations in sending aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Officials in two Kentucky counties have voted to hire attorneys to file lawsuits against wholesale drug distributors to help pay for the costs of combating the opioid epidemic.
The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was...
Illinois Transportation officials say faster and more reliable locomotives combined with improved signals and tracks will cut the time it takes an Amtrak passenger train to run from Chicago to St. Louis by one hour.
