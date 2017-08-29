Royals scoreless streak at 43 innings after 12-0 loss to TB - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to an AL record-tying 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Royals haven't scored since the second inning of a 3-2 loss to Colorado last Thursday. Austin Pruitt (7-4) pitched six one-run innings for Tampa Bay, and Matt Andriese allowed one more hit while getting a three-inning save, his first this season.

Kansas City tied the 1913 St. Louis Browns for the longest AL scoreless streak. The 1968 Chicago Cubs hold the major league record at 48 innings.

The Royals were two games out of first place on July 28 after a nine-game winning streak. Since then, the Royals have lost 19 of 29 and are 10 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland and three games back of Minnesota for the final AL wild card.

Lucas Duda, Wilson Ramos and Logan Morrison went deep for Tampa Bay, with Duda getting his 25th and Morrison his 32nd of the season. Evan Longoria and Morrison hit back-to-back doubles after Duda's shot in the third off Ian Kennedy (4-10).

