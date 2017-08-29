Kentucky AG office can't determine whether meeting broke law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was discussed during the inspection.

The Courier-Journal reports Attorney General Andy Beshear's office ruled Monday it couldn't establish that the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals violated the law. The home was inspected Aug. 1 after Bevin appealed the $2.9 million value placed on the home and 19 acres of surrounding land.

Bevin purchased the mansion and 10 of the acres from a friend and political donor for $1.6 million. The appeals board this month set the value of the home and the 10 acres at $1.4 million.

Newspaper attorney Jon Fleischaker said he's not sure whether the decision merits an appeal since the circumstances are "fairly unique."

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.