Montgomery pitches Cubs past Pirates 6-1

Mike Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning and helped himself at the plate, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died at 90.
John A. Logan college welcomes two new assistant coaches for the fall semester. Former women’s basketball standout, McKena Miller has been hired as assistant coach for the Lady Vols. Timothy “TJ” Cox has been hired as assistant men’s basketball coach.
Matt Carpenter said on Twitter Monday he will donate $10,000 for every homerun he hits the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Here are Heartland sports scores from Sunday 8/27. MLB Tampa Bay-3 St. Louis-2 Philadelphia-6 Chicago-3 Frontier League Miners-3 Otters-1 NCAA Soccer (Women) Green Bay-0 SEMO-2
