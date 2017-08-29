Four things you need to know on 8/29

It's Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: It will be a warm Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. However, humidity levels will stay relatively low for August. It will be cloudy at times with a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but most of the Heartland will stay dry and the threat for severe weather is low. A LOOK AHEAD: Remnants of Hurricane Harvey will begin to move into the Heartland by Thursday making for a wet weekend.

Making headlines:

Harvey floods keeps Houston paralyzed: Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.

Illinois House passes school funding bill: The Illinois House passed Senate Bill 1947, the education funding compromise plan on Monday, Aug. 28. This bill comes after much debate. Lawmakers planned earlier to override the Governor's veto on Senate Bill 1. The legislation will be sent to the Senate.

North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test: Officials say North Korea for the first time has fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

SIU Professor helps with rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey: The flooding damage from Hurricane Harvey has caused some people from the Heartland to head down to assist in the rescue efforts. One of which is a SIU professor who is part of Missouri Task Force One. She says in her 14 years on the team this is as bad as she's seen since Katrina.

