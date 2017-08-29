Four things you need to know on 8/29

Officials in two Kentucky counties have voted to hire attorneys to file lawsuits against wholesale drug distributors to help pay for the costs of combating the opioid epidemic.
The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was...
Illinois Transportation officials say faster and more reliable locomotives combined with improved signals and tracks will cut the time it takes an Amtrak passenger train to run from Chicago to St. Louis by one hour.
The Illinois Senate is expected to take up a school funding overhaul that will increase aid to all of the state's more than 800 districts.
The flooding damage has caused some people from the Heartland to head down to assist in the rescue efforts.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.
Three people have been killed Monday in a small plane crash near the Bryan-Effingham county line.
