Events scheduled for Saluki Family Weekend

Saluki Family Weekend is set for September 29 to October 1 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The weekend's activities include campus tours, a craft sale, an outdoor movie, crafts, rock-climbing, brunch, a 5K race, tailgating, football, and much more.

This year's theme is "It's Good to be a Saluki."

Registration is set for 6-8 pm on September 29 at Saluki Stadium and 9 am to 7 pm on September 30 at the Student Center. The Saluki 5K kicks off the schedule for Saturday. The race begins at 8:30 in the morning. Register in advance at www.thesouthern.com.

You can hop aboard a tram and get a tour of the campus. Tours will depart from the main entrance of the Student Center every half-hour from 10 am to 1 pm on September 30.

The free Saluki tailgate will kick off at 3 pm on Saluki Row. Everyone is invited for a complimentary meal. The game against the University of Northern Iowa Panthers will kick off at 6. The family brunch is on Sunday, October 1.

Tickets can be purchased at Trueblood and Lentz Dining Halls.

Register online for Saluki Family Weekend at www.familyweekend.siu.edu. There you can also see the full schedule of events.

For more information email familyweekend@siu.edu or call 618-536-3393.

