John A. Logan welcomes 2 new assistant coaches

John A. Logan college welcomes two new assistant coaches for the fall semester.

Former women’s basketball standout, McKena Miller has been hired as assistant coach for the Lady Vols.

Timothy “TJ” Cox has been hired as assistant men’s basketball coach.

Miller, averaged 14 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season when the Lady Vols were 24-6. She said she is excited about joining the Lady Vols coaching staff.

“I was away from basketball last season while I worked on my nursing degree and I really missed it," Miller said. "The opportunity to be a coach gets me back in the game. I’ve been around basketball all my life and I’m excited about being at Logan.”

Miller is the daughter of Jim Miller, coach of the Carbondale Terriers boys team and is the sister of current Vols player Skylar Miller.

“I am really happy and excited about having McKena join our program,” said Lady Vols head coach Amanda Shelby. “She knows the game and she relates well to the players. She will also be able to help our players move on to the next level.”

Charlotte, North Carolina natice, Cox comes to Logan from the University of North Texas where he served on the North Texas staff as basketball camp director.

Cox said the success of the Logan basketball program under Kyle Smithpeters attracted him to the job.

“There is a great winning tradition at Logan and it is exciting to be a part of it. I look forward to learning from Coach Smithpeters in all aspects of the program including recruiting,” Cox said.

Last season he was an assistant coach at Arkansas State where he was on the staff that led A-State to the second biggest turnaround in NCAA Division I basketball.

Prior to his stint with Arkansas State, Cox worked for Accelerate Basketball Training in Charlotte. He worked with several NBA players including Stephen Curry of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

“I am excited about Coach Cox joining our program,” Smithpeters said. “He is an extremely hard worker who has worked with some of the top players at the collegiate and NBA levels.”

