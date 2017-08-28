John A. Logan welcomes 2 new assistant coaches

John A. Logan college welcomes two new assistant coaches for the fall semester. Former women’s basketball standout, McKena Miller has been hired as assistant coach for the Lady Vols. Timothy “TJ” Cox has been hired as assistant men’s basketball coach.
Matt Carpenter said on Twitter Monday he will donate $10,000 for every homerun he hits the rest of the season to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Here are Heartland sports scores from Sunday 8/27. MLB Tampa Bay-3 St. Louis-2 Philadelphia-6 Chicago-3 Frontier League Miners-3 Otters-1 NCAA Soccer (Women) Green Bay-0 SEMO-2
The New York Jets have claimed former New Madrid County Central star Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots.
Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.
