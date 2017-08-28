SIU Professor helps with rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey

The flooding damage from Hurricane Harvey has caused some people from the Heartland to head down to assist in the rescue efforts.

One of which is a SIU professor who is part of Missouri Task Force One. She says in her 14 years on the team this is as bad as she's seen since Katrina.

"It's pretty bad... just the severity... and the people that are impacted... the family's that are desperately posting images and addresses and they're looking for information on their loved ones," Dr. Perry said.

The crew was sent down there on Thursday and was told to plan for a 14 day trip but Dr. Perry said they will be down there until everyone is rescued.

