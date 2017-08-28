SIU Professor helps with rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey

The flooding damage has caused some people from the Heartland to head down to assist in the rescue efforts.
The Illinois House passed a school funding bill on Monday, Aug. 28 not long after the bill failed earlier the same day.
SkyWest Airlines has been approved as Cape Girardeau's essential air service provider.
A chapel in Marion Illinois has been in the town for 99 years and city leaders thought it was time for an upgrade.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently awarded $460,000 to Bill Stich, professor of parasitology in the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine on Monday, Aug. 28.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.