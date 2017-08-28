Illinois House passes school funding bill

The Illinois House passed a school funding bill on Monday, Aug. 28 not long after the bill failed earlier the same day.
The Illinois House passed a school funding bill on Monday, Aug. 28 not long after the bill failed earlier the same day.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lift the limit on military gear that police departments can get. This includes things like bulletproof vests, night vision goggles, shields and much more.
Help is available in Jackson County for those who are at high-risk of contracting HIV
Peace, love and bubbles. That's the name of an event hosted by students at Southeast Missouri State University with the group "Campus Violence Prevention."
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
