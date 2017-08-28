Illinois House passes school funding bill

The Illinois House passed a school funding bill on Monday, Aug. 28 not long after the bill failed earlier the same day.

Governor Bruce Rauner commented on the bill's passing.

"Today, members of the Illinois House of Representatives voted to bring historic education reform to Illinois children and their families. I want to thank Speaker Madigan, Leader Durkin and their staff members for finding common ground that will reverse the inequities of our current school funding system. Aligned with the framework provided by the Illinois School Funding Reform Commission – a bipartisan, bicameral working group chaired by the Secretary of Education – this bill has much to celebrate. First, every district in Illinois will have an adequacy target based on 27 elements brought forth through an “evidence-based model” of school funding. Second, new state funds will be distributed to ensure that those districts with the largest gap between current spending and adequacy will be funded first. Third, no district will lose state funding as compared to last year." -Governor Bruce Rauner

This bill comes after much debate. Lawmakers planned earlier to override the Governor's veto on Senate Bill 1.

The legislation will be sent to the Senate.

"The compromise includes the much-needed flexibility for school districts through mandate relief, while providing avenues for property tax relief. It increases transparency related to how districts are funded through local, state and federal resources. It protects the rights of parents to choose the school that best meets the needs of their children – providing more school choice for children from low-income families. By setting yearly minimum funding targets, this bill also ensures that Illinois will continue to invest in our most important resource – our children’s education. I encourage members of the Senate to also pass this bill, which I will sign quickly in order to ensure that our schools – many of which have already opened for the 2017-2018 school year – receive their much-needed resources." -Governor Bruce Rauner

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.