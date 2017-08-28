Violence prevention group hosts Peace, Love and Bubbles event at SEMO

Peace, love and bubbles. That's the name of an event hosted by students at Southeast Missouri State University with the group "Campus Violence Prevention."

It was exactly what it sounds like. Students spread good vibes and inclusive habits and, yes, bubbles.

"There's been a little bit of negativity going on just in general with everything so we just wanted to spread some positivity," SEMO student Jessica Strunk said. "With this event we're not really trying to make a statement or have a response to any certain event we're just trying to do some overall positivity for anyone who might need it. You know, you can't argue with bubbles. Everybody likes bubbles."

The group plans to hold this event multiple times per semester.

