Trump to lift limit on sending surplus military equipment to police departments

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lift the limit on military gear that police departments can get.

This includes things like bulletproof vests, night vision goggles, shields and much more.

Poplar Bluff Police Department said they will take anything that will make their jobs easier.

"When you have the right equipment to deal with a situation such as a school shooting or a terrorist incident you have to have different levels of gear for the public and for the police officers," said Chief of Police Danny Whiteley.

This program was limited two years ago by the Obama Administration after public reaction to images of heavily militarized police in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri.

