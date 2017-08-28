Jackson County Health Department helping people at high-risk for HIV

SkyWest Airlines has been approved as Cape Girardeau's essential air service provider.
Help is available in Jackson County for those who are at high-risk of contracting HIV
Two men were hurt in a plane crash in Jackson County, Illinois on Monday, Aug. 28.
Here in Southeast Missouri - The Red Cross is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying not only volunteers - but supplies too.
Congressman Jason Smith was on Sikeston, Missouri on Monday, Aug 28 to hold a roundtable as part of his ongoing "Farm Tour" in Southeast Missouri.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
