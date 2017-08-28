8/28/17 - DIRECTV Update

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

In a previous ViewPoint, I made a commitment to keep DIRECTV viewers informed about ongoing negotiations to keep KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW on their system. We continue to work with them, but as of yet, they have not agreed to a fair deal to keep our channels on their lineup after August 31st.

This wouldn’t be the first time DIRECTV has left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015 DIRECTV has dropped local channels like KFVS from their system 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that DIRECTV keeps putting their subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100% of your bill every single month. Why should you have to worry about losing KFVS12 and the Heartland’s CW?

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption and will continue to keep you informed. You can find information on this situation at OurLocalCommitment.com. And remember you always have choices: you can receive us for free over the air with an antenna, and we’re also available through other local providers. Additionally, Heartland News can be seen at KFVS12.com, and on our free news and weather apps.

