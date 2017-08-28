SEMO Red Cross deploys additional volunteers to Houston for disaster assistance

Here in Southeast Missouri - The Red Cross is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying not only volunteers - but supplies too. (Source: KFVS)

A second group of Southeast Missouri volunteers was sent down to Houston Monday, Aug 28.

Nic Nunn-Faron a Disaster Program Manager with the Red Cross said they were able to send both emergency units down to the coast.

The organization just got their second vehicle this year, and while it was used in the Perryville Tornado, and Spring Flood, this is the first time it will be used outside of the state.

Nunn-Faron said the around seven volunteers they deployed are prepared to stay for a while to provide shelter, and medical assistance.

"We're expecting up to twenty more inches of rain throughout the rest of the week, and we just need to remember that it still is a dangerous situation," Nunn-Faron said. "That the storm is not over yet, and that we need to maintain vigilant when we do get down there, and those folks that are down there - just keep them in your thoughts, because it's going to be going on for a while."

Nunn-Faron said there are around 2,000 to 3,000 Red Cross volunteers deployed across the gulf.

He said if you want to help Harvey efforts - financial donations to The Red Cross will help both short and long term recovery.

