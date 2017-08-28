Red Cross of Eastern Missouri deploys additional volunteers to Houston for disaster assistance

Here in Southeast Missouri - The Red Cross is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying not only volunteers - but supplies too.
Here in Southeast Missouri - The Red Cross is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying not only volunteers - but supplies too.
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Springfield, Missouri as part of his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
Skills from days gone by, exhibits and music will be part of Living History Day at Big Oak Tree State Park south of East Prairie on Highway 102.
Skills from days gone by, exhibits and music will be part of Living History Day at Big Oak Tree State Park south of East Prairie on Highway 102.
The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.
The Discovery Park of America’s “Homeschool Days” program will kick off on September 19 for the second year.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
A pregnant woman was rescued by a human chain during Hurricane Harvey.
A pregnant woman was rescued by a human chain during Hurricane Harvey.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.