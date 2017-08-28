Red Cross of Eastern Missouri deploys additional volunteers to Houston for disaster assistance

Here in Southeast Missouri - The Red Cross is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying not only volunteers - but supplies too. (Source: KFVS)

The Red Cross of Eastern Missouri is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying not only volunteers but supplies too.

51 American Red Cross volunteers and seven emergency response vehicles are in Texas as part of the Harvey relief effort.

Nic Nunn-Faron a Disaster Program Manager with the Red Cross, said they were able to send both emergency units down to the coast.

The organization just got their second vehicle this year, and while it was used in the Perryville Tornado, and Spring Flood, this is the first time it will be used outside of the state.

“I am amazed by the dedication and commitment of our volunteers, who will sacrifice so much to help strangers in need,” said Cindy Erickson, Regional CEO. “Our entire region has pulled together to help the communities affected by the life threatening flooding in the Gulf.”

Nunn-Faron said the volunteers they deployed are prepared to stay for a while to provide shelter, and medical assistance.

"We're expecting up to twenty more inches of rain throughout the rest of the week, and we just need to remember that it still is a dangerous situation," Nunn-Faron said. "That the storm is not over yet, and that we need to maintain vigilant when we do get down there, and those folks that are down there - just keep them in your thoughts, because it's going to be going on for a while."

Nunn-Faron said there are around 2,000 to 3,000 Red Cross volunteers deployed to the Gulf.

He said if you want to help Harvey efforts - financial donations to The Red Cross will help both short and long term recovery.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers.

If you are interested, you can take part in volunteer training on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Red Cross in Cape Girardeau. It's located at 2430 Myra Drive.

