2 arrested after late night traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

A late night traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky leads to the arrest of two people from Paducah.

According to Deputy David Clark with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped a car driven by Justin Chappell, 33, for traffic violations at 12:19 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Chappell had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court.

Investigators had probable cause to search the vehicle. They found drug paraphernalia with suspected methamphetamine inside the car.

Chappell's passenger, Rachel Baumann, 32, also had suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her purse and on her person.

Chappell faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce an insurance card, license to be in possession, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Baumann was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of address change.

