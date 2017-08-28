City of Cape Girardeau selling fire department's ladder truck

In the market for a large red firetruck? The City of Cape Girardeau is selling a 2005 E-One HM100’ Cyclone II.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department made it clear that the aerial ladder is not for everyone. It is a real ladder truck designed for departments who run real ladder companies.

This truck served the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The department was able to replace it with an updated 2017 version of a ladder truck. They are asking $225,000.

Here is a summary of features:

2005 E-One Cyclone II HM-100' Aerial

E-One Cyclone II Chassis

Seating for 6; including 3 SCBA seats

Cummins ISM 450 HP Diesel Engine

Allison EVS4000 Automatic Transmission

Engine Brake

SmartPower 11KW Hydraulic Generator w/954 Hours

2 - Electric Reels

Air Conditioning

Automatic Tire Chains

Pre-piped Aerial Waterway

Mileage: 57,943

Engine Hours: 6,231

Aerial Hours: 1,353

