City of Cape Girardeau selling fire department's ladder truck

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department/Facebook)
In the market for a large red firetruck? The City of Cape Girardeau is selling a 2005 E-One HM100’ Cyclone II.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department made it clear that the aerial ladder is not for everyone. It is a real ladder truck designed for departments who run real ladder companies.  

This truck served the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The department was able to replace it with an updated 2017 version of a ladder truck. They are asking  $225,000.

Here is a summary of features:

  • 2005 E-One Cyclone II HM-100' Aerial
  • E-One Cyclone II Chassis
  • Seating for 6; including 3 SCBA seats
  • Cummins ISM 450 HP Diesel Engine
  • Allison EVS4000 Automatic Transmission
  • Engine Brake
  • SmartPower 11KW Hydraulic Generator w/954 Hours
  • 2 - Electric Reels
  • Air Conditioning
  • Automatic Tire Chains
  • Pre-piped Aerial Waterway
  • Mileage: 57,943
  • Engine Hours: 6,231
  • Aerial Hours: 1,353

